NYC robbery suspect who escaped out window is rearrested

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a robbery suspect who fled a Brooklyn stationhouse by jumping out of a second-story window is back in custody and facing additional charges.

The NYPD says 36-year-old Isiah McGill was being questioned about a robbery Thursday when he jumped out of a window at the 60th Precinct in Coney Island.

McGill was rearrested Saturday and faces charges including escape and hindering prosecution.

A photo released by police after McGill escaped shows the suspect wearing a red shirt marked 23 and GOAT.

It's not known if McGill has an attorney who can speak for him.