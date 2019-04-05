NYPD arrests 1 after report of firearm near Manhattan school

NEW YORK (AP) — The Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan was placed on lockdown Friday as police responded to a report of a man with a firearm.

The New York Police Department announced it had made an arrest before 7 p.m. and that there was no "active threat" in the area.

Police did not immediately identify the man but said he was believed to have a pellet gun.