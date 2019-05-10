Navajo activist celebrates attention given murdered women

In this May 9, 2019 photo members of the Arizona House applaud women in the gallery who backed a bill lawmakers had just approved that will study murders of native American women in Phoenix. Social worker Debbie Nez Manuel and her husband, retired firefighter Royce Manuel, both far left of the gallery, were among the proponents cheering the legislation's passage. They live on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community east of Scottsdale, Arizona. less In this May 9, 2019 photo members of the Arizona House applaud women in the gallery who backed a bill lawmakers had just approved that will study murders of native American women in Phoenix. Social worker ... more Photo: Bob Christie, AP Photo: Bob Christie, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Navajo activist celebrates attention given murdered women 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — Debbie Nez-Manuel was 3 years old when her mother disappeared from their home on the Navajo Nation. She turned up dead a few weeks later about an hour's drive away in Gallup, New Mexico.

So Nez-Manuel was overjoyed more than four decades later when the Arizona House of Representatives agreed this week to study the problem of Native American women who have gone missing or been killed. She said it felts like an early Mother's Day present for her mom she never knew.

The national campaign to identify cases of Native American women and girls who have been killed or gone missing has gained momentum in recent months with a string of similar state and federal legislation, marches and a series of stories by The Associated Press.