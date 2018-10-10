Navajo official convicted on handful of forgery charges

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — A former official with the Navajo Nation's Dilkon Chapter has been found guilty of forgery.

Daryl Joe, the chapter's vice president, had pleaded not guilty in February to five counts of forgery. He was convicted in a bench trial last month on the Navajo Nation.

Sentencing is scheduled Nov. 17. Joe faces up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Tribal authorities say Joe submitted a handful of forged hotel receipts to the Dilkon Chapter to be reimbursed $640.

The investigation was conducted by the tribal prosecutor's White Collar Crime Unit.

Attorney General Ethel Branch says the unit has demanded integrity from tribal officials. She says public funds should be used to benefit the public.