Nebraska woman gets another start date for Iowa murder trial

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Another trial date has been set for a Nebraska resident accused of stabbing to death a woman in northwest Iowa.

Woodbury County court records show attorneys for both sides sought a delay for the trial of 20-year-old Melissa Camargo-Flores, of Dakota City, Nebraska. The new trial starting date set last week is Feb. 19. Her trial already had been rescheduled to start Tuesday in Sioux City. Her first trial starting date was July 10.

Camargo-Flores has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the Sioux City slaying of 24-year-old Kenia Alvarez-Flores on April 8. Court documents say Camargo-Flores admitted stabbing Alvarez-Flores and told investigators she'd been involved in a relationship with the victim's boyfriend.

Authorities say the two women were not related.