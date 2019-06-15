Neighbor convicted in political official's slaying

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A neighbor has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Republican official outside Philadelphia almost two years ago.

Jurors in Chester County deliberated for almost 10 hours Thursday before convicting 53-year-old Clayton Carter III of West Goshen Township.

Carter now faces a mandatory life term without possibility of parole in the August 2017 shooting death of 51-year-old Brooks Jennings in August 2017.

Defense attorney Joseph Green argued that Jennings repeatedly provoked Carter to try to get him to move out. But prosecutors said Carter brought a gun to their confrontation as well as a knife to plant on the victim.

Carter was a GOP committeeman and the defendant's yard had anti-Trump signs, but prosecutors said they didn't think politics was a factor.