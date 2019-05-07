New DNA information in 1982 cold case killing at Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County homicide detectives have uncovered new DNA information in their cold case investigation into the shooting death of an unidentified woman found near Lake Tahoe in 1982.

Sheriff Darin Balaam scheduled a news conference in Reno Tuesday to announce what he says is a major breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of a woman known only as "Sheep's Flat Jane Doe."

Deputies found her body in July 1982 near a popular hiking trail in the Sheep's Flat area near Tahoe's north shore just off the Mount Rose Highway above Incline Village.

Sheriff's spokesman Bob Harmon won't say if they've identified a possible suspect. But he says representatives from the DNA Doe Project and Indentifinders International will join members of the sheriff's forensic science division at the news conference set for 11:30 a.m.