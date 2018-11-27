New Jersey unveils new guidelines for handling sex assault

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's attorney general has unveiled new guidelines for how law enforcement should deal with sexual assault victims.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced the 14 new protocols on Tuesday.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says he ordered the review resulting in the new guidelines after a top staffer at the state's housing agency came forward last month as sexual assault victim.

Katie Brennan has said too little was done about her complaints, which she reported to law enforcement.

Her story led to the creation of a legislative committee investigating how Murphy handled the complaints.

Murphy ordered an internal review, which is still pending.

Among the new protocols is a requirement that prosecutors offer victims a meeting to discuss their reasons for not pursuing charges in cases that don't result in them.