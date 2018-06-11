New York judge tosses misconduct charges against prosecutor

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — A state judge has dismissed a criminal indictment against an upstate New York prosecutor who was accused of perjury and mishandling a fatal police shooting case.

The Times Union reports the decision handed down Monday concluded the state attorney general's office had exceeded its investigatory authority and lacked the jurisdiction to prosecute Rensselaer County District Attorney Joel Abelove on official misconduct and perjury charges.

Abelove was accused of withholding evidence from a grand jury that cleared a Troy police officer who killed a man during a traffic stop in April 2016. It was the first time a district attorney has faced criminal charges following Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 2015 executive order directing the attorney general to intervene in cases of unarmed civilians killed by police.

Abelove tells the Times Union he's relieved by the decision.

