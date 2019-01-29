New York man accused of threatening doctor enters plea

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York man accused of threating and extorting money from a doctor has entered a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Gary Drago of the Buffalo suburb of Amherst pleaded guilty Monday to witness tampering and failing to file an income tax return.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Drago threatened the doctor in 2017 to prevent him from reporting previous threats and extortion to authorities. Drago went to the doctor's office, sent his patients away and forced the doctor into his car, where he repeatedly struck him and threatened him with a pistol.

Prosecutors say Drago took nearly $130,000 from the doctor, whose name was not released, while working at his office between 2013 and 2017.

He faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing in June.