New suspect arrested in South Salt Lake pedestrian death

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say another man has admitted to causing a deadly hit-and-run in South Salt Lake.

KUTV reports that prosecutors expect to file charges Monday against 56-year-old Richard Bice, who is accused of initially lying about his involvement.

They will also drop charges against 41-year-old Ryan Kidrick in connection with the March accident. But Kidrick will face an obstruction of justice charge.

South Salt Lake police spokesman Gary Keller says Bice admitted to driving the car in a police interview last week.

He was arrested for failure to remain at a fatal accident, failure to remain at an accident involving serious injury and obstruction of justice.

Police say two people were crossing the street when they were hit by a car. One died and the other suffered critical injuries.

