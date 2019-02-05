New trial date set in 2015 kidnapping, strangling of couple

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two cousins charged in a Louisiana couple's strangling and kidnapping in 2015 have been given a new trial date.

The Advocate reports 45-year-old Ernesto LLerena Alonso and 50-year-old Frank Garcia were given a June 17 trial date. They were set to stand trial in March on first-degree murder in the death of 71-year-old Denis "Bubbie" Duplantier and 70-year-old Suzanne "Suzy" Duplantier.

The couple's bodies were found in their vehicle at a Hammond gas station. Alonso performed landscaping work for the couple and lived on property owned by them. Investigators believe Alonso and Garcia beat the couple to obtain information to open a safe. Authorities say cash and other items believed to be stolen from the home were found at Garcia's Florida residence.

It's unclear if the accused have lawyers who could comment.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com