Newsrooms fall silent in Virginia for 5 shooting victims

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Journalists at newspapers in Virginia have observed a moment of silence for the five people killed at a Maryland newspaper last week.

Editors' voices cracked with emotion at The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk as they briefly discussed the tragedy and read aloud the names of the victims who died at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis.

Pilot reporter Jane Harper said afterward that she had worked with victim John McNamara at The Capital decades ago. She said the loss was "devastating" and "mind blowing."

Staffers at the Richmond Times-Dispatch gathered in the center of the newsroom and also bowed their heads in silence.

State Politics Editor Andrew Cain said his colleagues feel sadness over the lives lost but also "profound respect" because the surviving journalists at The Capital continued to work.