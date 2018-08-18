Nia Wilson's family takes first legal action against BART





Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Ansar El Muhammad, the father of Nia Wilson, left, listens during a news conference with Wilson's mother Alicia Grayson, center, and Wilson's sister Tashiya Wilson in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. The family of Nia Wilson who was fatally stabbed at an Oakland train station is taking first legal step toward suing the Northern California public transit system. Attorney Robert Arns said his law firm delivered a legal claim Friday to the Bay Area Rapid Transit on behalf of the family of 18-year-old Wilson. less Ansar El Muhammad, the father of Nia Wilson, left, listens during a news conference with Wilson's mother Alicia Grayson, center, and Wilson's sister Tashiya Wilson in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. The ... more Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Image 2 of 2 Attorney Robert Arns, representing the family of Nia Wilson, listens as he stands next to a photo of Wilson displayed at a news conference in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. The family of Nia Wilson, the woman who was stabbed to death at a subway station in Oakland, Calif., on July 22, 2018, is taking the first legal step toward suing the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART). Arns said his law firm delivered a legal claim Friday to the Bay Area Rapid Transit on behalf of the family of 18-year-old Wilson. less Attorney Robert Arns, representing the family of Nia Wilson, listens as he stands next to a photo of Wilson displayed at a news conference in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. The family of Nia Wilson, the ... more Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Nia Wilson's family takes first legal action against BART 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The family of a woman who was fatally stabbed at an Oakland train station is taking the first legal step toward suing the Northern California public transit system.

Attorney Robert Arns said his law firm delivered a legal claim Friday to the Bay Area Rapid Transit on behalf of the family of 18-year-old Nia Wilson.

She was killed in an unprovoked attack on her and her sister in an Oakland station on July 22. John Cowell, a 27-year-old parolee, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The family claims BART failed in its duty to ensure its customers are safe and that BART has failed to sufficiently address the problems of fare evasion and crime.

BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost says the system prioritizes safety for its riders.