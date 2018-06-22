Nigerian man pleads guilty in tax scheme targeting schools

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft in a scheme that used tax information from Glastonbury public school employees to claim tax refunds totaling nearly $600,000.

The scheme tricked an employee into providing copies of W-2 information for 1,600 district employees that were used to file false tax returns.

Federal prosecutors say Ojo, a citizen of Nigeria, pleaded guilty Thursday in New Haven. He had entered the U.S. in 2016 and was living in Durham, North Carolina, when he was arrested in August of 2017. He is to be sentenced in September.

Only some of the false returns were processed and the scheme led to the disbursement of $37,000 to various bank accounts.

The investigation is also looking into similar schemes in Groton, Connecticut, and Bloomington, Minnesota.