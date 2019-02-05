No charges filed in fatal shooting by police officer

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — No charges are being filed in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man by a suburban Detroit police officer.

The Macomb County sheriff's office in Mount Clemens says Tuesday that its investigation into Kanwarbir Malhi's Nov. 3 death was submitted to prosecutors who did not authorize charges.

Shelby Township officers found Malhi in his mother's car which had been reported stolen.

The sheriff's office says in a release that Malhi told officers he had a gun and refused commands to show his hands. The sheriff's office adds that Malhi was shot once after "making movements" toward his "jacket pocket." No gun was found.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and reviewed police dash cam footage of the incident.

Toxicology results showed cocaine, morphine and buprenorphine in Malhi's system.