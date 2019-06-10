No charges filed yet in suspected white supremacist attack

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Charges have not yet been filed against several suspected white supremacists who were arrested on suspicion of attacking a black DJ at a tavern in Washington state.

The Daily Herald reported Sunday that the seven men and one woman were all released from jail after they were arrested in the December 2018 attack at the Rec Room Bar and Grill in Lynnwood.

Investigators said the group tried to take over the DJ's equipment, then beat and stomped him while shouting racial slurs.

Snohomish County Prosecutor Adam Cornell says the case is under review and they have been in contact with federal prosecutors.

The FBI and the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office are investigating the attack as a possible hate crime.

