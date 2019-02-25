No charges for off-duty ICE officer in fatal shooting

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia district attorney says an off-duty U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer was justified in killing a man who he thought was following him in a Walmart parking lot and appeared to point a gun at him.

News outlets report that Douglas County District Attorney Ryan Leonard said Monday that O.L. Jones won't be charged in the Feb. 17 death of 45-year-old Johnathan Liddell.

Leonard says Jones was headed to Walmart with his wife and children when he noticed Liddell follow them and park alongside them. Jones fired into Liddell's car, killing Liddell, after he says Liddell pointed a gun at him. Liddell's weapon was later determined to be an airsoft gun.

Leonard says it appeared to be a real gun and that Jones had an understandable concern for his family's safety.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com