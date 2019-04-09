No charges for sons of Arizona woman accused of child abuse

MARICOPA, Ariz. (AP) — Two brothers arrested in an extreme child abuse case in a Phoenix suburb won't be charged in the case that involved their mother, who had a popular YouTube channel featuring kids.

Pinal County prosecutors declined to elaborate on the decision not to charge 27-year-old Logan Hackney and 25-year-old Ryan Hackney.

The two were scheduled to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

They were arrested March 15 for allegedly failing to report their 48-year-old mother's abusive behavior toward five of her seven adopted children.

Machelle Hobson has pleaded not guilty to charges she abused some of the adopted children by pepper-spraying them, striking them with a clothes hanger and making them take ice baths.

She is facing a May 1 pre-trial conference.

YouTube has since terminated Hobson's channel.