No charges in fatal Bellevue motorcycle crash that killed 2

BELLEUVUE, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska prosecutor says no charges will be filed in a fatal April crash that killed two people on a motorcycle.

Sarpy County Attorney Kenneth Polikov said in a news release Friday that his office decided not to bring charges after a thorough review of the evidence in the April 6 crash.

The crash at a Bellevue intersection killed 39-year-old Jason Burgess and his 29-year-old wife, Megan Burgess. Investigators say their motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old.