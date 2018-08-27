North Carolina man accused in roommate's death

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office has charged a man with an open count of murder in the death of his roommate at a military base.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office says on its Facebook page 21-year-old Javier Antonio Garzon is charged in the death of 24-year-old David Jacob Rutherford.

The statement said deputies responding to a call Sunday found Rutherford's body in the backyard of a home Garzon was housesitting for a friend. Investigators say Rutherford died of apparent stab wounds, but the official cause of death is pending an autopsy by the medical examiner.

Authorities identified the men as roommates at New River Air Station.

Garzon is being held without bond at the Onslow County jail. It's not known if he has an attorney.