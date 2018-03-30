North Carolina man sentenced to life in murder trial

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The attorney for a North Carolina found guilty of murder says he is appealing the verdict.

The Goldsboro News-Argus reports a Wayne County jury found 25-year-old Timothy Jerome Midgette guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of 20-year-old Laquan Devon Pearsall in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Court documents show robbery was the motive in the shooting.

Antonio Jamar Seaberry, who previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed robbery in the case. Seaberry testified that it was Midgette who shot and killed Pearsall.

Midgette was sentenced to life in prison without parole following Wednesday's verdict.

Defense attorney Walter Webster said he has filed an appeal in the case, adding that he was surprised at the verdict.

