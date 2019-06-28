North Carolina sheriff says deputy shot man during drug bust

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say a county sheriff's deputy shot and injured a man while investigating a suspected heroin deal at a Burger King.

New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said the deputy, later identified as M. H. Bowie, shot the man Thursday at the Wilmington, North Carolina, restaurant. Bowie was unharmed.

StarNews reports Lt. Jerry Brewer says the man shot was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

McMahon declined to say how many times the man had been shot, whether he was armed or why Bowie opened fire.

Officials say Bowie has been placed on administrative leave under agency policy and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate.