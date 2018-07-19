North Dakota man sentenced to 70 years on child porn charges

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Thirty-nine-year-old Brent Daigle, of Sutton, was convicted of three counts of sexual exploitation of minors and one count of possession of materials involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

Law enforcement began investigating the case after a 12-year-old girl reported that Daigle had repeatedly sexually abused her and recorded the abuse on video.

U.S District Judge Daniel Hovland also sentenced Daigle to a lifetime of supervised release.