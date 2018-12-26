https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/North-Las-Vegas-police-Man-fatally-shot-during-13491184.php
North Las Vegas police: Man fatally shot during argument
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — North Las Vegas police say the shooting death of an 18-year-old man apparently wasn't a random act of violence.
Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the man was shot Monday during an argument with a suspect who fled before officers responded to the scene.
According to police, police are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.
The dead man's identity was not released immediately.
