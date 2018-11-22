North Las Vegas police arrest suspects in unrelated killings

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Police in North Las Vegas say they have arrested suspects in two unrelated killings.

The police department says 18-year-old Al'Dijon Williams was taken into custody in the Nov. 13 shooting of LaMadre Harris. He was charged with murder with a deadly weapon and booked Tuesday night at the Las Vegas City Jail.

The agency says that on Wednesday it arrested 21-year-old Seneca Carey in connection with death of a 17-year-old female in the morning. Carey was the victim's boyfriend. He was charged with murder with a deadly weapon and taken to the jail.