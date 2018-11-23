Northeast Missouri man charged with murder in child's death

LA GRANGE, Mo. (AP) — A northeast Missouri man is now charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 2-year-old girl.

KTVO-TV reports that the additional charge against 34-year-old Marcus Mays of LaGrange was filed Tuesday. He faces a court hearing on Dec. 6.

Mays has been jailed since his arrest in August. He also is charged with child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation began after the girl was hospitalized with severe injuries. She died three days later.

A probable cause statement says Mays told police he became angry and struck the girl in the head and on the buttocks with a belt after she defecated in her pants.

