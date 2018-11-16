Northern Idaho human remains could be 200 years old

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Northern Idaho authorities say human remains found at a construction site are no longer the focus of a criminal investigation because the bones are from 50 to 200 years old.

The Coeur d'Alene Police Department in a statement Thursday says it has no unsolved cases dating back that far.

Officer Mario Rios says a private lab in Seattle determined the age of the bones that were found Tuesday afternoon not far from the city's public library in Coeur d'Alene.

Rios says the police department contacted the Coeur d'Alene Tribe and State Historic Preservation Office to decide what to do with the bones.

Rios says the police department meanwhile has custody of the remains.