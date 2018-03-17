Northern Mississippi man connected to 9 trailer thefts

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been connected to at least nine trailer thefts spanning six months, investigators say.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested Brian Holland, 41, on Tuesday on misdemeanor traffic charges.

Authorities later added three felony counts of grand larceny for at least nine trailer thefts, and are communicating with surrounding counties to investigate further.

Holland was being held in Lee County Jail on $30,000 bond for felony charges. It was not immediately clear Friday whether he is represented by an attorney.

Sheriff Jim Johnson said Holland was selling stolen trailers for cash, and several trailers have been recovered through pawn shops.

Deputies had a lead on Holland weeks ago but were thwarted when a homeowner whose trailer was stolen posted security photos of the suspect and his vehicle on Facebook.

"After we arrested him, he admitted he was watching Facebook and saw the post with the pictures, so he changed vehicles," Johnson said. "I understand the homeowner's frustration from being robbed, but because of his interference, (Holland) was able to steal about eight more trailers before we were able to catch him."

Johnson said tracking down stolen trailers is difficult because many owners do not chain or lock their trailers, and they only provide generic descriptions of their vehicles to investigators. Owners also often wait several days before reporting thefts because they think friends had borrowed them.

Holland was arrested by the Amory Police Department during a traffic stop in November when police discovered a mobile methamphetamine lab in his vehicle. Holland was charged with procession of a controlled substance and procession of precursors to manufacture methamphetamine. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office later charged Holland with procession of a controlled substance.

___

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com