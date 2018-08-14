Nurse pleads guilty in pain pill theft case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A nurse accused of stealing pain pills while working in a northern Iowa hospital has pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say 58-year-old James Moorehead, of Mason City, entered pleas Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The charges: one count of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception or subterfuge; one count of false statements relating to health care matters; and one count of aggravated identity theft. His sentencing date hasn't been set yet.

Moorehead admitted that while working at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton in 2016 and 2017, he used patient identities to obtain hydrocodone pills. He left the hospital's employ in March 2017.