Obscene images spray-painted on Alabama stop signs

ARAB, Ala. (AP) — Obscene images have been found spray-painted on more than 20 stop signs in the Alabama city of Arab.

WAAY-TV reports the city must now find money and manpower to replace the 22 signs found defaced this week.

Officials did not describe the images found on the signs

Rian Almond with the Arab Street Department says Arab is a small town, with limited resources and now other jobs have to be postponed to replace the signs. It costs the city about $40 to fix each sign. That's a total of about $900 the city could've used another way. Almond says there's no way to clean the images so the signs must be replaced.

City officials say they're offering a $250 reward for any information that may lead to an arrest.

___

Information from: WAAY-TV, http://www.waaytv.com/