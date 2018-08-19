Off-duty officer shoots NY man in wheelchair

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man in a wheelchair who was firing at a building during a Brooklyn party was shot by an off-duty police officer.

The 30-year-old handicapped man is expected to survive and is being treated at Brookdale Hospital on Sunday. He was hit once in the hip.

The gunshots rang out at about 4 a.m. Sunday in the East Flatbush neighborhood.

Police are investigating the incident. They did not release the man's name.