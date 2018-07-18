Officer dies after assault by inmate at Minnesota prison

BAYPORT, Minn. (AP) — A corrections officer has died after he was assaulted by an inmate at the Stillwater state prison, prompting a lockdown at Minnesota's prison system.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections says Officer Joseph Gomm was attacked by an offender at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Gomm was a 16-year veteran of the department. Authorities say he was attacked in an industry building, which houses a welding shop and carpentry programs.

The inmate was serving time for homicide. State Corrections Commission Tom Roy declined to identify the inmate.

Roy says "the corrections family is reeling" from the death.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has arrived at the prison to investigate. Roy said the prison had 1,616 prisoners, about one-third of them serving homicide sentences.