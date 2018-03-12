Officer fatally shoots bat-wielding suspect on Long Island

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — Police say an officer on Long Island has shot and killed a bat-wielding man during a road rage incident.

Nassau County police say it happened after the suspect got out of his car at about 10:30 a.m. Monday in Great Neck and smashed the windows of two vehicles. One of the drivers confronted the suspect and was struck in the head.

Police say the patrol officer used a stun gun on the suspect after ordering him to drop the bat. They say the man continued to threaten the officer and struck a civilian in the head who tried to help.

Police say the officer then fired two shots, killing the unidentified suspect

The conditions of the two people struck by the bat were not known.