Officer hurt in gunfight gets 8 more weeks of paid leave

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Casper police officer who was seriously injured in a May gunfight has been given eight more weeks of paid leave.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Tuesday's agreement comes a week after officer Jacob Carlson said the police chief told him to return to work in mid-August, against doctors' recommendations.

Chief Keith McPheeters later told reporters he had failed to effectively communicate with Carlson and that he was acting in accordance with his "perception" of what the officer wanted and needed.

Carlson was wounded in a May 6 gunfight with 38-year-old David Wolosin, who was shot and killed during the encounter. The officer received more than 100 units of blood following the shooting and underwent multiple surgeries.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com