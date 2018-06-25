Officer-involved shooting death ruled lawful use of force

TROY, Mich. (AP) — The April 9 shooting death of a knife-wielding man by a police officer outside a suburban Detroit home has been ruled a lawful use of force.

The Oakland County sheriff's office says Monday that prosecutors also determined the April 9 shooting of 23-year-old Robert Issa in Troy was in defense of the officer and fellow officers at the scene.

A family member called 911 to report Issa was being "assaultive" inside the home, north of Detroit.

The sheriff's office says that after Troy officers arrived, Issa charged at them with two knives. He was shot five times after a stun gun failed to stop him.

Police had responded on other occasions to the home for domestic situations involving Issa.