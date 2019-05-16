Officer resigns for confronting black man picking up trash

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado police officer is resigning after an internal investigation into a complaint that he confronted and detained a black man who was picking up trash in his yard in Boulder.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports John Smyly reached the agreement to resign Thursday prior to the end of the disciplinary process, which the department said likely would have resulted in suspension or termination.

The investigation did not support a claim of racial profiling in Smyly's March 1 interaction with Zayd Atkinson, but it found he violated two department policies.

City attorney Tom Carr said the settlement avoids the possible appeal of any discipline and removes Smyly from the police force.

Smyly, a 14-year veteran of the department, will remain a city employee until February 2020 to use up his vacation, sick and administrative leave.

___

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/