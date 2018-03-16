Photo: Jessica Christian, The Chronicle
Caution tape surrounds the Madison Hall of Pathway Home following the deadly shooting of three female Pathway employees by a former resident at Yountville Veterans Home of California Saturday, March 10, 2018 in Yountville, Calif. less
This September 2012 photo provided by Tom Turner shows Christine Loeber, a victim of the veterans home shooting on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Loeber was executive director of the Pathway Home, a treatment program for veterans from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. (Tom Turner via AP) less
This undated photo provided by Muir Wood Adolescent and Family Services shows The Pathway Home Clinical Director, Dr. Jennifer Golick, a victim of the veterans home shooting on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Dr. Golick was killed by a former patient at The Pathway Home, a treatment program for veterans from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. (Muir Wood Adolescent and Family Services via AP) less
This undated photo provided by PsychArmor Institute shows clinical psychologist Jennifer Gonzales, a victim of the veterans home shooting on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Gonzales was killed by a former patient at Pathway Home, a treatment program for veterans from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Marjorie Morrison, the founder of a nonprofit organization known as PsychArmor, says Gonzales was "brilliant" and did amazing work with veterans with PTSD. (PsychArmor Institute via AP) less
T.J. Shushereba, talks about his wife Jennifer Gonzales at their home in Napa, Ca. on Tues. March 13, 2018, who was was killed by a gunman inside the Yountville Pathways home last Friday where she worked as a psychologist. less
T.J. Shushereba, displays a photo with his wife Jennifer Gonzales during a visit to the Exit Glacier in Alaska in June 2015, at their home in Napa, Ca. on Tues. March 13, 2018. Gonzales was killed by a gunman inside the Yountville Pathways home last Friday where she worked as a psychologist. less
A woman who declined to give her name reacts while placing flowers at a sign where a hostage situation with an active shooter came to a tragic end the night before at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Four people were killed, including the shooter. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson) less
A sheriff's deputy carries out items from inside Pathway Home following the deadly shooting of three female Pathway employees by a former resident at Yountville Veterans Home of California Saturday, March 10, 2018 in Yountville, Calif. less
Several people, including police investigators leave the building after confirmation that three hostages and the gunman were all deceased following a hostage standoff at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif., on Friday, March 9, 2018. less
A woman, who declined to give her name, cries after placing flowers at a sign at the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with the discovery of four bodies, including the gunman, identified as Albert Wong, a former Army rifleman who served a year in Afghanistan in 2011-2012. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson) less
Veteran Home of California resident, Ernest Powell, who served in Korea, with his daughter Tracy, strolls passed a make shift memorial after laying flowers for the three Pathway Home employees that were killed by a former patient on Friday March 09 in Yountville, California, USA 11 Mar 2018. less
California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Chris Childs announces the death of four people as a hostage situation with an active shooter draws to a close at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, California on Friday, March 09, 2018. less
Onlookers gathered at the entrance of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif., on Friday, March 9, 2018, after confirmation that three hostages and the gunman were all deceased following a hostage standoff earlier in the day. less
A man comforts a woman at the entrance of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif., on Friday, March 9, 2018, after confirmation that three hostages and the gunman were all deceased following a hostage standoff earlier in the day. less
Law enforcement personnel move towards the scene where an active shooter has taken hostages at the Veteran Administration Hospital in Yountville, California on Friday, March 09, 2018.
Law enforcement personnel gather near the scene where an active shooter has taken hostages at the Veteran Administration Hospital in Yountville, California on Friday, March 09, 2018.
A man has taken hostages at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville.
An armored vehicle drives inside the Veterans Home of California during an ongoing hostage situation, Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif.
Hirma Vanessa Flores (in red), a 22-year-old caregiver who was working inside the Veterans Home of California during an ongoing hostage situation, gets emotional outside the home, Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. less
Law enforcement members stage at the Veterans Home of California after reports of an active shooter Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages at the veterans home in California. (JL Sousa/Napa Valley Register via AP) less
Christine Loeber, the executive director of The Pathway Home, has been taken hostage in the incident.
Larry Kamer speaks to reporters at the Veterans Home of California, Friday March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Kamer is the husband of Devereau Smith, a person who was present when a gunman took at least three people hostage at the largest veterans home in the United States on Friday, leading to a lockdown of the sprawling grounds in California, authorities said. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) less
The Pathway Home in the Veterans Home of California on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Yountville, Calif.
Chris Childs, the California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief, during a news conference at the Veterans Home of California during an ongoing hostage situation, Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif.
File - In this April 17, 2011 file photo, vineyards are shown in front of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages Friday, March 9, 2018, at the veterans home. Police closed access to the large veterans home in Yountville after a man with a gun was reported on the grounds. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) less
An armored vehicle and police van head into the Veterans Home of California during an ongoing hostage situation, Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif.
People walk to the information center at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif., on Friday March 9, 2018. A gunman took at least three people hostage at the largest veterans home in the United States on Friday, leading to a lockdown of the sprawling grounds in California, authorities said. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) less
A sheriff's hostage negotiation team passes a California highway patrol checkpoint at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif., Friday, March 9, 2018. Napa County Fire Capt. Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages at the veterans home. Police closed access to the large veterans home after a man with a gun was reported on the grounds. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) less
California State Senator Bill Dodd speaks to members of the media during an active shooter situation at the Veterans Home of California on March 9, 2018 in Yountville, California.
Jeff Hullquist, the Chief of Police of the Napa Valley Railroad Police Department, stands guard and leads motorists away from the Veterans Home of California during an ongoing hostage situation, Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. less
Air ambulance helicopters stage on the Vintner stage at the Vintners Golf Club near the entrance to the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif., Friday, March 9, 2018. A gunman took at least three people hostage at the largest veterans home in the United States on Friday, leading to a lockdown of the sprawling grounds in California, authorities said. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) less
A Sonoma County Sheriff's helicopter stages on the Vintners Golf Club near the entrance to the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif., on Friday, March 9, 2018. A gunman took at least three people hostage at the largest veterans home in the United States on Friday, leading to a lockdown of the sprawling grounds in California, authorities said. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) less
Media trucks stage at the entrance to the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif., on Friday, March 9, 2018. A gunman took at least three people hostage at the largest veterans home in the United States on Friday, leading to a lockdown of the sprawling grounds in California, authorities said. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) less
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) — In a story March 9 about a fatal shooting at a California veterans' home, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Jennifer Golick phoned her husband to tell him a former patient was holding her captive. Her father-in-law, Bob Golick, told the AP the information in a telephone interview soon after Golick was taken hostage. The California Highway Patrol investigated the crime and found that there was no evidence Jennifer Golick called her husband while captive. That prompted AP to contact Bob Golick again. He acknowledged he had misinterpreted an emotional and disjointed phone conversation with his son, who had learned the identity of the man who took Golick hostage from others at the scene, not from his wife.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Gunman in California vet center killings was former patient
The gunman who killed three people who work for a California program that treats veterans for post-traumatic stress disorder was recently booted from that program, a relative of one victim said Friday
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and JANIE HAR
Associated Press
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The gunman who killed three people who work for a California program that treats veterans for post-traumatic stress disorder was kicked out of the program, a relative of one victim said Friday.
Albert Wong, 36, was identified as the man who went to The Pathway House therapy center on the sprawling campus of the largest veterans homes in the country and took a psychologist and two executives hostage, authorities said.
Wong slipped into a going-away party for two employees of The Pathway Home, authorities said.
Gunshots were fired around 10:30 a.m. after he arrived at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville but nothing more was heard from him or the women until their bodies were found at about 6 p.m., authorities said.
Wong's rental car was found nearby. A bomb-sniffing dog alerted on the car but no bombs were found, only a cellphone, authorities said.
Killed were program Executive Director Christine Loeber, 48; Clinical Director Jennifer Golick, 42; and Jennifer Gonzalez, 29, a clinical psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.
"These brave women were accomplished professionals who dedicated their careers to serving our nation's veterans, working closely with those in the greatest need of attention after deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan," The Pathway Home said in a statement.
Gov. Jerry Brown said flags would be flown at half-staff at the capitol and said that he and his wife "are deeply saddened by the horrible violence."
Golick was the top psychologist at the nonprofit home, which treats combat veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan.
It was "far too early to say if they were chosen at random" because investigators had not yet determined a motive, California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Chris Childs said.
However, Golick's father-in-law, Bob Golick, said she had recently ordered Wong removed from the program.
Wong had been an Army infantryman who served a year in Afghanistan from 2011 to 2012. He held a number of service awards, including one for expert marksmanship with a rifle.
Yountville, about 53 miles (85 kilometers) north of San Francisco, is one of the Napa Valley's most upscale towns, located in the heart of wine country.
A sheriff's deputy responding to an emergency call Friday morning got into a shootout with the gunman but wasn't injured.
Highway Patrol Sgt. Robert Nacke said negotiators were unable to make contact with the gunman throughout the day.
Larry Kamer told The Associated Press that his wife, Devereaux Smith, was at a morning staff party and told him by phone that the gunman had entered the room quietly, letting some people leave while taking others hostage.
Smith, a fundraiser for the nonprofit Pathway Home, was still inside the facility's dining hall and was not allowed to leave, he said.
Police evacuated the property and closed off nearby roads to the veterans complex, which houses about 1,000 residents.
Army veteran and resident Bob Sloan, 73, was working at the home's TV station when a co-worker came in and said he had heard four gunshots coming from the Pathway Home. Sloan sent alerts for residents to stay put.
A group of about 80 students who were on the home's grounds were safely evacuated after being locked down, Napa County Sheriff John Robertson said. The teens from Justin-Siena High School were at a theater rehearsing a play.
"They were a distance away from the shooting situation," Robertson said.
The state Veterans Affairs department said the home that opened in 1884 is the nation's largest veterans home and cares for elderly and disabled residents.
Yvette Bennett, a wound-care supply worker who supplies the veterans center, was turned back when she tried to deliver what she called urgently needed medical supplies for two patients inside.
Of all the medical institutions she has worked with, "this is the most placid, calm, serene place," she said. Earlier this week, when she last visited, she asked a doctor, "What's your magic here?"
"And then 48 hours later this happens," Bennett said.