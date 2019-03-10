Official, husband, dispute Detroit police account

PITTSBURGH (AP) — An elected official from western Pennsylvania and her husband are disputing the account of Detroit police about a confrontation in that city last week.

Detroit police allege that Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner interfered with officers as they were preparing to remove her husband, Khari Mosley, from the premises of the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel early Wednesday. Wagner, a Democrat, was arrested and spent about 12 hours in jail.

The former state representative, who is serving her second term as chief fiscal officer of Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, on Saturday called the experience "appalling" and said their actions had been grossly mischaracterized. She and Mosley denied having been intoxicated.

No charges were immediately filed, although Wayne County prosecutors said they were reviewing a warrant request by Detroit police.