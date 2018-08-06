Officials ID victim of police shooting in suburban Denver

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by officers in north suburban Denver as the man drove at them while fleeing an armed robbery.

The Adams County coroner's office says 57-year-old Michael Gonzales of Denver died Thursday.

Officers responded to a reported armed robbery at a Kohl's store involving two suspects, one of whom threatened an employee with a knife and fled.

A 44-year-old man fled on foot and was arrested soon after police arrived. He faces a charge of theft of $300 to $750.

Gonzales fled in a car and was shot when he attempted to run over an officer who was out of his patrol car.