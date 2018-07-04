Officials: Man steals boat, crashes it on park bulkhead

TUCKERTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man stole a boat from a New Jersey marina — but he didn't get far.

Tuckerton firefighters were called at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday to the South Green Street Park where they found a boat that had been stolen from Total Marine in Little Egg Harbor crashed into the new park bulkhead at high speed.

The department says on its Facebook page that marine units from West Tuckerton and the Mystic Island fire company were called to help search for the thief using thermal imaging cameras.

Officials say a man spotted under the deck of an abandoned house was arrested. The 32-year-old Manahawkin resident faces charges of theft, criminal trespassing and boating while intoxicated.

Officials say both the boat and the bulkhead were left with considerable damage.