Officials: Power lines ignited fatal blaze in California

FILE-- PG&E crews work on Vintage Circle in the heart of in the Fountaingrove neighborhood, destroyed by the Tubbs Fire, in Santa Rosa on Tuesday Oct. 17, 2017. Two sagging Pacific Gas and Electric Co. power lines made contact and ignited a blaze last year that killed four people and injured a firefighter in Northern California, fire officials said Tuesday about the latest wildfire to be blamed on power lines. less FILE-- PG&E crews work on Vintage Circle in the heart of in the Fountaingrove neighborhood, destroyed by the Tubbs Fire, in Santa Rosa on Tuesday Oct. 17, 2017. Two sagging Pacific Gas and Electric Co. ... more Photo: Paul Chinn, The Chronicle

FILE-- A BTI Environmental contractor works on a trench next to empty home lots as PG&E crews and subcontractors began prepping for underground utility lines in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, Calif., on Monday, April 2, 2018. Two sagging Pacific Gas and Electric Co. power lines made contact and ignited a blaze last year that killed four people and injured a firefighter in Northern California, fire officials said Tuesday about the latest wildfire to be blamed on power lines. less FILE-- A BTI Environmental contractor works on a trench next to empty home lots as PG&E crews and subcontractors began prepping for underground utility lines in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, ... more Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez, The Chronicle

FILE-- PG&E works on restoring power on Bush Street in the aftermath of the Carr Fire in Keswick, Calif. on Monday, July 30, 2018. Two sagging Pacific Gas and Electric Co. power lines made contact and ignited a blaze last year that killed four people and injured a firefighter in Northern California, fire officials said Tuesday about the latest wildfire to be blamed on power lines. less FILE-- PG&E works on restoring power on Bush Street in the aftermath of the Carr Fire in Keswick, Calif. on Monday, July 30, 2018. Two sagging Pacific Gas and Electric Co. power lines made contact and ... more Photo: Scott Strazzante / The Chronicle

Destroyed properties are seen on Menlo Way and Keswick Dam Road after the Carr Fire destroyed the area in Redding, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. Destroyed properties are seen on Menlo Way and Keswick Dam Road after the Carr Fire destroyed the area in Redding, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. Photo: Gabrielle Lurie, The Chronicle

Firefighters work on a burning house on Sunriver Lane during the Carr Fire in Redding, California, on Friday, July 27th, 2018. Firefighters work on a burning house on Sunriver Lane during the Carr Fire in Redding, California, on Friday, July 27th, 2018. Photo: Gabrielle Lurie, The Chronicle

Firefighters work on a burning house on Sunriver Lane during the Carr Fire in Redding, California, on Friday, July 27th, 2018. Firefighters work on a burning house on Sunriver Lane during the Carr Fire in Redding, California, on Friday, July 27th, 2018. Photo: Gabrielle Lurie, The Chronicle

Anna Noland, Kailyn Nash, 16, and James Nash at 16000 block of Cape Cod Drive in the Lake Keswick Estates neighborhood on Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Redding, Calif. Anna Noland, Kailyn Nash, 16, and James Nash at 16000 block of Cape Cod Drive in the Lake Keswick Estates neighborhood on Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Redding, Calif. Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle

A home burns along Sunflower Road during the Carr Fire on July 27, 2018 in Redding, California. A home burns along Sunflower Road during the Carr Fire on July 27, 2018 in Redding, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Homes leveled by the Carr Fire line the Lake Keswick Estates area of Redding, Calif., on Friday, July 27, 2018. Homes leveled by the Carr Fire line the Lake Keswick Estates area of Redding, Calif., on Friday, July 27, 2018. Photo: Noah Berger, Associated Press

The Carr Fire burns off in the distance over the Sacramento River in Redding, California, on Friday, July 27, 2018. The Carr Fire burns off in the distance over the Sacramento River in Redding, California, on Friday, July 27, 2018. Photo: Gabrielle Lurie, The Chronicle

A burning home near N. Slope Drive off of Highway 299 in Redding during the Carr Fire on Friday, July 27, 2018, in Shasta County, Calif. A burning home near N. Slope Drive off of Highway 299 in Redding during the Carr Fire on Friday, July 27, 2018, in Shasta County, Calif. Photo: Santiago Mejia / The Chronicle

The Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) less The Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building. (AP Photo/Noah ... more Photo: Noah Berger / Associated Press

California State Parks Superintendent Lori Martin keeps watch on historic buildings as the Carr Fire burns a residence in Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) California State Parks Superintendent Lori Martin keeps watch on historic buildings as the Carr Fire burns a residence in Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Photo: Noah Berger / Associated Press

A residence burns as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) A residence burns as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Photo: Noah Berger / Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2017 file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric worker replaces power poles destroyed by wildfires in Glen Ellen, Calif. California fire officials say sagging PG&E power lines that made contact ignited a blaze last year in California that killed four people and injured a firefighter. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 that strong winds caused the lines to come into contact and send molten material onto dry vegetation in Yuba County. It was one of several wildfires that swept through Northern California that month, killing 44 people. less FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2017 file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric worker replaces power poles destroyed by wildfires in Glen Ellen, Calif. California fire officials say sagging PG&E power lines that made ... more Photo: Ben Margot, AP

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2017, file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric crews work on restoring power lines in a fire ravaged neighborhood in Santa Rosa, Calif. California fire officials say sagging PG&E power lines that made contact ignited a blaze last year in California that killed four people and injured a firefighter. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 that strong winds caused the lines to come into contact and send molten material onto dry vegetation in Yuba County. It was one of several wildfires that swept through Northern California that month, killing 44 people. less FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2017, file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric crews work on restoring power lines in a fire ravaged neighborhood in Santa Rosa, Calif. California fire officials say sagging PG&E power lines ... more Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, people walk past a fallen transformer and downed power lines in Santa Rosa, Calif. California fire officials say sagging Pacific Gas and Electric power lines that made contact ignited a blaze last year in California that killed four people and injured a firefighter. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, that strong winds caused the lines to come into contact and send molten material onto dry vegetation in Yuba County. It was one of several wildfires that swept through Northern California that month, killing 44 people. (Nhat V. Meyer/San Jose Mercury News via AP, File) less FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, people walk past a fallen transformer and downed power lines in Santa Rosa, Calif. California fire officials say sagging Pacific Gas and Electric power lines ... more Photo: Nhat V. Meyer, AP

















































SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two sagging Pacific Gas & Electric power lines made contact, sparked and ignited a Northern California wildfire last year that killed four people and injured a firefighter, officials said Tuesday.

The finding adds to the growing financial liability of PG&E over wildfires in the state.

Its equipment has been blamed for starting 13 wildfires last year and the utility has told shareholders it expects to pay more than $2.5 billion in damages.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Tuesday that strong winds in Yuba County, near Sacramento, caused the lines to touch, creating an electrical arc that sent molten material onto dry vegetation last October.

The wildfire swept through Northern California during the state's deadliest and costliest wildfire season, when blazes killed 44 people and destroyed more than 5,000 homes.

The fire scorched 15 square miles (39 square kilometers) and destroyed 264 structures.

Cal Fire investigators found no negligence on the part of PG&E. Nonetheless, California law compels utilities to pay for damages from wildfires if their equipment caused the blazes — even if the utilities weren't negligent.

PG&E spent millions of dollars in an 11th hour lobbying effort at the end of the California legislative session in a failed attempt to change the law to reduce its financial liability.

State officials say insured damages alone topped $9 billion and PG&E could be liable for much of it. Insurance companies have filed dozens of lawsuits calling for PG&E to reimburse them for settling claims from policyholders.

PG&E spokeswoman Lynsey Paulo said Tuesday that "extreme weather, years of drought, and millions of dead trees are feeding an unprecedented risk of wildfires."

Paulo said, "we recognize we all need to do even more to help reduce the risk of wildfires and are committed to working together with our state and community partners to develop comprehensive safety solutions."

Paulo said the utility is working on improving fire prevention by strengthening poles and lines, upgrading weather modeling and clearing vegetation around equipment.

Fire investigators have blamed PG&E equipment for 12 wildfires last year in wine country, including two that killed a total of 15 people.

In eight blazes, Cal Fire investigators said they found evidence of violations of state law and forwarded the findings to county prosecutors.

PG&E last week agreed to pay $1.5 million to Butte County to avoid misdemeanor criminal charges after Cal Fire determined downed power lines caused three wildfires in the region.

Cal Fire hasn't determined fault for the Tubbs Fire, the most destructive in state history that destroyed thousands of homes and killed 22 people in Sonoma County.