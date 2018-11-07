Officials: Teen shot by mother while sleeping has died

This photo provided by the Okmulgee County Jail in Okmulgee, Okla., shows Amy Leann Hall, who is in custody after shooting two of her children, one fatally Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in the Nuyaka, Okla., area. Officials say doctors have now declared Hall's 16-year-old daughter brain dead after Hall allegedly shot her in the head while she slept. A spokesman for the Okmulgee County sheriff's office said Monday, Nov. 5 that Kloee Toliver will remain on life support until her organs can be donated. Hall also shot and killed her 18-year-old son, Kayson Toliver, and tried to shoot her 14-year-old daughter. (Okmulgee County Jail via AP) less This photo provided by the Okmulgee County Jail in Okmulgee, Okla., shows Amy Leann Hall, who is in custody after shooting two of her children, one fatally Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in the Nuyaka, Okla., area. ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Officials: Teen shot by mother while sleeping has died 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Oklahoma say a 16-year-old girl has died after being shot in the head by her mother while she slept.

Okmulgee County Sheriff's Investigator Duston Todd said in a news release that Kloee Toliver "succumbed to her injuries" Tuesday night.

Toliver's mother, Amy Hall , told officials that she shot Kloee early Nov. 1 at their home in Okmulgee, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Tulsa. Hall also fatally shot her 18-year-old son , Kayson Toliver, and tried to shoot her 14-year-old daughter.

Kloee Toliver was declared brain dead earlier this week, but was kept on life support until her organs could be donated.

Hall is jailed on a first-degree murder charge in her son's death. Todd says another first-degree murder charge will be added in her daughter's death.