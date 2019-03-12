Officials say south Mississippi store blaze was arson

COLLINS, Miss. (AP) — Fire officials say they believe a blaze that destroyed a south Mississippi store was arson.

Collins Fire Chief John Pope tells WDAM-TV on Tuesday that investigators suspect a fire was set at Shirley's of Collins on Sunday night to cover up a burglary of the business. The state Fire Marshal is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the fire.

The business sells home goods, fabric, flowers, clothes and other items.

Pope says firefighters saw an open store entrance that should have been closed and locked. He says investigators also found missing items and signs of a vehicle leaving the store.

The Shirley's building collapsed as firefighters worked into Monday morning and Pope says it's a total loss.

___

Information from: WDAM-TV, http://www.wdam.com