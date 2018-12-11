Officials seek Mississippi inmate who stole van, escaped

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi are searching for a Madison County inmate who escaped custody when he stole a sheriff's office van and fled.

The Clarion Ledger reports the Madison County sheriff's office says 46-year-old Todd Clinton Moudy escaped Friday morning and was still missing as of Monday. Authorities say Moudy had attended a court appearance and was returning to the jail when he stole a prisoner transport van, rammed a patrol car and drove off.

Sheriff Randy Tucker has said an officer transporting the inmates left a firearm inside the van. Moudy was in custody on various drug and firearm charges.

He escaped wearing handcuffs and shackles. It's unclear how he managed to escape while restrained.

