Oklahoma City police still seek suspects in death of 2 men

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police say no arrests have been made in the deaths of two men found inside a sport utility vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Police said Monday they are still trying to identify suspects in the deaths of 39-year-old Shaun Ruddle and 23-year-old Cody Dwayne Early, Jr.

The two were found inside a stolen SUV that had crashed into a mailbox Friday morning and police consider the deaths to be homicides.

Police said the SUV had been reported stolen early Thursday in Oklahoma City.