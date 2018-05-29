Oklahoma man accused of killing father free on bond

BLANCHARD, Okla. (AP) — A central Oklahoma man accused of killing his father and disguising it as a suicide is now free on $400,000 bond.

The Lawton Constitution reports that 37-year-old James Brooks is charged with first-degree murder. He could face the death penalty, life without parole or a life sentence if convicted.

Brooks is accused of killing Timothy Brooks in August 2012. He'd been held in jail on no bond since his initial court appearance in March.

An affidavit says the investigation began after police responded a report from James Brooks "that his father had shot himself." But the state medical examiner doesn't believe Timothy Brooks could shoot himself in the manner described.

Investigators allege James Brooks was motivated to kill by a $500,000 insurance policy taken out without the father's knowledge.

Records indicate Brooks returns to court July 23.

