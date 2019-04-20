Oklahoma woman accused of starving kids, feeding them feces

JAY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Oklahoma say child neglect charges have been filed against a 34-year-old woman accused of starving her children and feeding them dog feces.

Delaware County court records indicate the charges were filed earlier this month against Mary Elizabeth Moore. The Tulsa World reports the children, aged 5 and 3, have been hospitalized after being diagnosed as severely malnourished and placed on a special diet with nasal feeding tubes.

A court affidavit says the older child told investigators that she ate dog feces, which the arresting officer says was responsible for the presence of parasitic pinworms that were found in the child.

The affidavit says Moore denied starving her children and feeding them dog feces. Her court-appointed attorney, Lee Griffin, didn't immediately return a phone call Saturday seeking comment.

