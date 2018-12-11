Oklahoma woman arrested after juvenile found in Kansas

EUREKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested the grandmother of a 17-year-old Oklahoma boy with special needs who was found alone near a southeast Kansas rest stop.

Rogers County, Oklahoma, authorities say 68-year-old Janie Gill was arrested in that county and booked into jail Monday on one count of child neglect. More charges are pending.

A custodian found the boy Nov. 29 at a rest stop near Beaumont in Kansas. He had no identification and couldn't speak.

The Greenwood County, Kansas, sheriff's office later learned his identity and that he was from Oklahoma. He remains in protective custody.

Greenwood County has put a hold on Gill, pending the serving of an arrest warrant on suspicion of aggravated child endangerment and interference with law enforcement.

The juvenile's name has not been released.