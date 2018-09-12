Olathe mom charged with seeking hit man for ex-husband

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — An Olathe woman already charged with trying to kill her three children is now accused of seeking a hit man to kill her ex-husband.

Therese Irene Roever was charged Wednesday with a second attempted capital murder charge for plotting to have an unnamed person kill John Roever.

The Kansas City Star reports 37-year-old Therese Roever was charged in February with attempted capital murder for an alleged attempt on her children's lives. John Roever had residential custody of the children but they were visiting their mother when she and the children were found to have been drugged.

Court documents say doctors told investigators two of the children would have died if they had been found later.

Court documents containing details of the new allegations are not yet publicly available.

